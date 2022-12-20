Skip to main content

What The Gator Bowl Means For Spencer Rattler

Quarterback Spencer Rattler is trending upward, and a big performance in the Gator Bowl could propel the South Carolina signal caller onto the NFL Draft radar.

One of the many interesting facets of bowl season is the national attention the games can garner. With only two to three games a day during bowl season, teams can get unique national attention they wouldn't typically get. 

These national audiences can often be used to boost draft stock; this is crucial for prospects under the microscope like quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Rattler's future with the team remains uncertain, but he will play in the bowl game. He's an NFL draft prospect who could have bypassed the bowl game and entered the upcoming draft this season. 

Though Rattler has not announced whether he will stay at South Carolina for another year or whether he will enter the draft, the Gator Bowl offers him a chance to up his draft stock.

Rattler is a very intriguing draft prospect that many NFL teams should inquire about. His athleticism and raw talent make him a tempting prospect, though his largely inconsistent play in his collegiate career has him expected to get drafted past the third round. 

Every chance Rattler has to impress NFL scouts he needs to utilize. The Gator Bowl offers Rattler a prime opportunity to showcase himself, perhaps his last chance at the collegiate level.

South Carolina's opponent in the Gator Bowl, Notre Dame, is highlighted by their elite defense. Rattler has shown he can perform well even against some of the best defenses, such as Clemson, but he has an opportunity even further to prove he can compete against elite defenses. 

Not to mention the bowl game does have some stakes. Playing well in high-pressure games is a highly coveted ability that can only boost Rattler's draft stock.

Rattler has until January 16th to decide whether he is going to enter the draft or not. His choice of whether he will enter the draft could revolve around his performance. A good performance in the Gator Bowl could boost Rattler's draft stock and prompt him to enter the draft.

What The Gator Bowl Means For Spencer Rattler

By Christian Dart

