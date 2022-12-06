Skip to main content

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Betting Lines, Odds

According to multiple sports books, South Carolina opens as an underdog against Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl.

South Carolina gets another top national opponent in Notre Dame to close the year. The Gamecocks are looking to continue building momentum and charge into next season with new expectations.

The Fighting Irish stand in their way. Head coach Marcus Freeman has his group playing sound football. While they don't have a superstar at quarterback, they compensate by playing complementary football.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games and finished the year strong. Major sportsbooks caught on and, despite South Carolina's sudden surge, have Notre Dame as an early favorite in the Gator Bowl.

  • Fan Duel: ND -3.5, SC ML +138
  • Draft Kings: ND -3.5
  • Caesars Sportsbook: ND -4, SC ML +158

These are two of the top teams in college football that are playing their best. Both programs dealt with criticism to start the year, especially after losing to teams they were favored against.

Notre Dame dropped their second game against Marshall, while Carolina lost at home to Mizzou. However, both squads responded and played for each other, an integral pillar of successful programs.

Head coach Shane Beamer and Freeman are two of the hottest names in the sport. They proved they could recruit coming into the season and have now shown they can alter the ceiling of a program.

Both sides match up against each other well. The Irish have an aggressive front laden with NFL talent, while the Gamecocks like to stretch the ball downfield and generate big plays.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame's offense has playmakers but hasn't had top-end quarterback play. They look competent at times but can falter, a similar theme to South Carolina's defense.

The personnel struggles against the run, but the secondary often creates big plays that get Carolina off the field. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19469081
Football

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Betting Lines, Odds

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19426922
Football

Jaheim Bell Enters Transfer Portal

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19371925
Football

Pair Of Gamecocks Honored By SEC

By Evan Crowell
Keyshawn Blackstock
Football

Keyshawn Blackstock Is A Key Target For South Carolina

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19420955
Football

Austin Stogner Enters Transfer Portal

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19560596
Football

DJ Uiagalelei Enters Transfer Portal

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19510837
Football

The Notre Dame Starter Pack

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19419444
Football

Everything Shane Beamer Said At Bowl Presser

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19478614
Football

Josh Vann Questionable For Gator Bowl

By Evan Crowell