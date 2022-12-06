South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Betting Lines, Odds

South Carolina gets another top national opponent in Notre Dame to close the year. The Gamecocks are looking to continue building momentum and charge into next season with new expectations.

The Fighting Irish stand in their way. Head coach Marcus Freeman has his group playing sound football. While they don't have a superstar at quarterback, they compensate by playing complementary football.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games and finished the year strong. Major sportsbooks caught on and, despite South Carolina's sudden surge, have Notre Dame as an early favorite in the Gator Bowl.

Fan Duel: ND -3.5, SC ML +138

Draft Kings: ND -3.5

Caesars Sportsbook: ND -4, SC ML +158

These are two of the top teams in college football that are playing their best. Both programs dealt with criticism to start the year, especially after losing to teams they were favored against.

Notre Dame dropped their second game against Marshall, while Carolina lost at home to Mizzou. However, both squads responded and played for each other, an integral pillar of successful programs.

Head coach Shane Beamer and Freeman are two of the hottest names in the sport. They proved they could recruit coming into the season and have now shown they can alter the ceiling of a program.

Both sides match up against each other well. The Irish have an aggressive front laden with NFL talent, while the Gamecocks like to stretch the ball downfield and generate big plays.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame's offense has playmakers but hasn't had top-end quarterback play. They look competent at times but can falter, a similar theme to South Carolina's defense.

The personnel struggles against the run, but the secondary often creates big plays that get Carolina off the field.

