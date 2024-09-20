Why South Carolina Beating Akron Would Be Important for the Program
Why the South Carolina Gamecocks beating Akron is so important for the program.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are already two games into their conference schedule this year but in week four they are getting a bit of a breather. The Akron Zips are making the trip to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks. It will be another opportunity for South Carolina to learn some more about their football team.
The meaning of this football game goes a little deeper though than just adding another number to the win column and then moving on into the bye week before the Gamecocks play Ole Miss. If South Carolina wins on Saturday, it will be the first time since 2017 that the program will start season 3-1. It's been a long time since the Gamecocks have gotten off to this good of a start. In 2017, the Gamecocks finished with a 9-4 record. A record that a lot of fans would take this season given the difficulty of the schedule.
Being three games away from being bowl eligible before the conference schedule really starts to pick up but would be huge for the Gamecocks as well. Head coach Shane Beamer and his team already proved they can compete with the upper tier teams in the conference and they will have plenty of more opportunities this season to prove just how good they are this season.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Akron:
- Gameday: Saturday, September 19th, 2024.
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPNU
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
