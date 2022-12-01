Why South Carolina's OC Job Is An Attractive One

When a college football team like South Carolina is in search of a new play-caller on either side of the ball, two primary factors must play out for the team to make a hire at that particular position.

One, the head coach needs to believe that the candidate can help the program get to the next level, and two, the candidate needs to see the position as the best one for him at the current juncture in their career.

When South Carolina was looking for a new offensive coordinator in 2020, the spot didn't look so appealing, as head coach Shane Beamer didn't have much to sell with the program besides a vision and hope.

South Carolina's offensive coordinator position is viewed much differently due to a few essential components changing since the last go-around.

Tangible On-Field Progress

When a program is trying to hire a top-flight offensive coordinator, there must be evidence that the trajectory is trending upward.

This is undoubtedly the case for Beamer and South Carolina, as the team has gone from a 2-win program in 2020 to winning 15 games under Beamer's watch, with a chance for a 16th win wherever they go bowling.

It's a facet that will indicate to a candidate that the implemented process under the current regime is working to a great degree.

A Family Environment

One of the pillars of Shane Beamer's program is instilling a family-like atmosphere where everyone feels like they can hang out with one another both inside and outside the operations building.

The same goes for the coaching staff, as Beamer implores his assistants to have their family at the facility, which can help ease any stressors a coach is enduring on a particular day or game week.

With what college football coaches must deal with now in terms of changes in the sport combined with long days in the office, a healthy work environment is quietly becoming a much bigger priority for them, and Shane Beamer's program, from the outside looking in, offers this in spades.

The Talent They Could Inherit

Whoever comes in as South Carolina's new offensive coordinator could be inheriting talents like quarterback Spencer Rattler, tight end Jaheim Bell, wide receiver Antwane Wells, and running back MarShawn Lloyd.

While it's not a guarantee, all these guys will come back, when you combine the allure South Carolina could hold with prospective transfers and their recruiting class coming in, the Gamecock's new play-caller could have a lot of talent to work with.

