Transfer Portal Era Suits Shane Beamer

The college football regular season has ended, causing many programs to descend into madness, finding out who their next head coach, offensive coordinator, etc., will be.

The craziness with the transfer portal is among the many changes that have come about since this past weekend. Since Saturday, big names like Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, Texas quarterback Hudson Card, and many others have already decided they are entering the transfer portal.

Many colleges have had players decide to enter the transfer portal, and many more are expected to come. However, it has been tranquil for South Carolina. That is primarily due to the inviting and winning culture that head coach Shane Beamer and the rest of the coaching staff have created.

The new NIL rules, as expected, are beginning to shape the football landscape. It is anticipated we will see more players enter the transfer portal this year and in years to come than we would have in the past, mainly because of the newfound profit college football players can benefit from.

With the transfer portal becoming almost like a professional free agency, it's hard to imagine college football doesn't experience a crazy shakeup every year.

Beamer and company are trying to defy those odds, and it seems to be working now. Obviously, South Carolina will have a player or few enter the transfer portal, as it is inevitable for every program at some point.

But the longer South Carolina stays quiet on this front, the stronger it makes Beamer Ball and the culture surrounding it seem. It will be interesting to see how players react to offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield leaving for Nebraska and whether any decision to leave as a result, but it seems the ship is running pretty tight right now.

Even with the prospect of more money being presented to some of these players, it is clear why they may choose to stay in Columbia for another year. All year players raved about Shane Beamer and the culture they were playing for.

Above everything, players want to win and have fun playing the sport they love, and Beamer gives players both. We will have to wait and see how South Carolina's transfer portal looks in a few months, but don't expect it to be very crowded.

