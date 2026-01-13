Will the South Carolina Gamecocks be involved with the Jordan Seaton recruitment?

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been very active during the transfer portal window, both with departures and additions of the roster. They have landed 17 total players from the portal thus far as they look to capitalize on what looks to be the final season for quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

One area the Gamecocks have been looking to improve at is offensive line play. It's something South Carolina has struggled at for a few years now and Sellers needs better protection upfront in 2026 if he is going to be the best version of himself. They already landed one massive recruit at offensive line as Jacarrius Peak committed to the Gamecocks, but could they be looking to add another?

Will South Carolina Recruit Former Colorado Offensive Lineman Jordan Seaton?

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton entered the portal on Monday and is now one of the top players available in the market. If they wanted to make another big splash, they could add Seaton into the mix, but the first question to ask if will the Gamecocks even be involved in the recruitment of Seaton?

For starters, let's talk about what it would cost to land Seaton. According to reports, the asking price for Seaton is sitting around $2.5 million. On3's Shannon Terry went as far as to say that he thinks Seaton could command anywhere from $3.5 to $4.0 million. Oregon and Texas have already emerged as top contenders for Seaton, so that also provides an idea of what caliber of player he is.

Considering that South Carolina already added Peak from the portal, who was one of the top players in the portal at the time, it seems unlikely that South Carolina would double down at the position and spend another chunk of money at offensive line. The Gamecocks have also added five other offensive linemen from the portal outside of Peak, so they have beefed up at that position already.

So it seems likely that South Carolina will be in the mix for the former Colorado offensive lineman but it can be expected that the Gamecocks will continue to explore other options in the portal at a litany of positions. They may have 17 players committed from the portal right now, but they have also had 23 players enter the portal, so there is still some room on the roster you would imagine.

