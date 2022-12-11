Xzavier McLeod Named Mr. South Carolina Football

South Carolina consistently recruits their home state at a high level. Several rostered players have been former recipients of the Mr. South Carolina Football award, and they have another about to join the program.

Defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod won the award. He put together an extremely productive season for Camden High School, who finished the season at 9-4 and No. 1 in their region.

Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers also had an excellent case for the award. Sellers led South Florence to a perfect record and their first state championship in school history.

McLeod is a physical presence at the 3-tech spot, bringing some pass-rush upside to the table. He's one of the more refined interior players they have had in recent memory, and if his strengths hold up at the next level, he's an ideal 3-technique.

He is the thirteen Gamecock to win the award since 1991. They have the most of any school by far, reflecting their ability to keep top players in the state. Head coach Shane Beamer is carrying on that proud tradition, and so far, so good for him.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.