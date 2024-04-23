REPORT: Former Gamecock Edge Rusher Jordan Strachan In Talks With Several NFL Teams
If you want to see a success story unfold in front of your very eyes, former South Carolina Gamecock edge rusher Jordan Strachan is one you'll want to follow. After becoming a starter ahead of the 2022 season, Strachan saw his year end prematurely just two weeks in when he suffered a severe knee injury against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Thus, Jordan returned as a rare seventh-year senior in 2023, racking up 20 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss and four sacks. Although his age and injury record might have been held against him during the Draft process, there's still plenty of interest out there from NFL franchises, as XPandSports' NFL Insider Tanner Phifer reported on Tuesday afternoon that Strachan has heard from eight NFL teams: the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and the Minnesota Vikings. The NFL Draft begins on Thursday evening.
