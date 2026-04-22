Paige Bueckers-Azzi Fudd Reunion in Dallas Leads to Wings Tickets Going Through the Roof Again

For a third season in a row, the Dallas Wings sold out their season ticket memberships for 2026, the team announced on Tuesday. This includes all premium seating as the courtside and suite inventory, too.

The big draw for the 2026 season is of course to witness the reigning Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers reunite with her former UConn teammate and this year’s No. 1 draft pick Azzi Fudd back on the court. Bueckers recently explained why it is a “dream come true” for her to team up with Fudd in the WNBA. The two star players are rumored to be dating, but neither one of them has confirmed nor denied their relationship since Fudd joined the W. A Wings PR person even recently shot down a question from a reporter insinuating that they were dating, saying that Fudd would not be commenting on her personal life.

Bueckers was the main draw last year to bring fans to College Park Center after she was drafted first overall by Dallas. Unfortunately, though, the Wings finished last in the WNBA with a 10–34 record in order to help solidify their No. 1 draft pick again for this year.

The 2024 season also saw the Wings sell out their season ticket memberships. The team posted a disappointing 9–31 record that season, meaning the team’s gone 19–65 the past two years. Despite these poor finishes, Wings fans still come out in droves to support the team.

Dallas became the second WNBA team to sell out season tickets ahead of the 2026 season as the reigning champion Aces were the first organization to do so. Las Vegas notably became the first WNBA team ever to sell out their season ticket memberships back in 2024. The Wings and Dream followed suit that year by selling out their quantity. We’ll see what other teams accomplish this feat ahead of the 2026 season starting in a couple short weeks.

The Wings will open their 2026 season on the road against the Fever on Saturday, May 9, but they’ll make their home debut at College Park Center on Tuesday, May 12 against the Dream.

Wings offseason moves

Apart from claiming Fudd with the No. 1 overall pick at last week’s draft, the Wings made some major moves during free agency.

Dallas secured Lynx stars Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard in free agency, signing Smith to a three-year, $1.4 million max contract and Shepard to a $1 million deal. The team also re-signed starting guard Arike Ogunbowale and Awak Kuier. Ogunbowale opted to take a multi-year, seven-figure deal to return to Dallas so the team would have more money to make moves in free agency, which worked out in the team’s favor.

Here’s what Dallas’s projected starting five for the 2026 season looks like after all these moves.

Paige Bueckers

Arike Ogunbowale

Azzi Fudd

Jessica Shepard

Alanna Smith

You can check out all of the moves made in WNBA’s free agency here with Sports Illustrated’s tracker.

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