Former Gamecocks LB Receives Permission to Seek Trade From the Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up to open their season in a rematch of the 2024 Wild Card Game versus the Detroit Lions, however they could possibly be without a key member of their defense.
After a contract dispute, former Gamecocks linebacker Ernest Jones IV might be on the move just two weeks before the NFL season. On Sunday, the Rams permitted Jones and his representatives to pursue trade options, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. This is following contract negotiations where the two sides have failed to reach an agreement.
The Rams selected Jones out of South Carolina with the 103rd pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Last year, Jones started to come into his own. Starting 15 games, he led the Rams in tackles (145) and was fifth on the team in sacks (4.5).
Jones is entering the final year of his rookie contract. While he is not expected to reset the market at the position, Jones should make more than his current $3.1 million salary for 2024.
With the NFL teams having to trim rosters to their final 53 on Tuesday, it's unclear whether a team will be willing to make a move for the young linebackers services at this time. What is clear is that Jones is in line to receive a nice pay bump in the coming year.
You Might Also Like:
- Shane Beamer Makes a Hint Towards Left Tackle Starter
- Steve Spurrier Opens Up On Why He Took and Left the Job at South Carolina
- WATCH: South Carolina Releases Epic Hype Video One Week Before Kickoff
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!