WATCH: South Carolina Releases Epic Hype Video One Week Before Kickoff

Alex Joyce

Nov 19, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer signals first down against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Gamecocks are coming. After a long offseason, kickoff against Old Dominion is just one week away.

To get fans hyped for the upcoming season, the South Carolina Football department released a hype video via their X account. The video, seen below, begins with Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer talking about his team's "championship mindset."

Saturday, August 31, will be the first time fans will get to see the new look offense led by QB LaNorris Sellers. All offseason players have talked about their ground and pound attack led by Arkansas transfer Raheim Sanders.

Defensively, the Gamecocks are expected to have one of the better units in the conference this season. Led by veterans across all three levels of the defense, the team will have its opportunity to pick up where they left off last season.

The Gamecocks are entering year four under head coach Shane Beamer. With only a few injuries to account for, South Carolina should be close to full strength next week.

