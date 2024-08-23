Shane Beamer Makes a Hint Towards Left Tackle Starter
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer hints at a new comer taking over the left tackle position for the Gamecocks.
While normally it takes a while for true freshmen to play in the SEC, there are a few players every year who are just too good to keep off the field. It seems the Gamecocks may have found one of those dudes.
On his call-in show, Coach Beamer talked about the left tackle position battle. While he didn't drop a name on the show, it was pretty clear as to who he was talking about.
"Probably going to have a true freshman starting at left tackle," Coach Beamer said on his call-in show.
While fellow freshman Kam Pringle is also battling for the spot, Josiah Thompson is the favorite to win the position ahead of Pringle, and sophomores Tree Badalade, and Cason Henry. Thompson has had a great summer and fall camp leading up to the season.
A four-star and the second ranked tackle in the 2024, Thompson is supremely talented with all the pysical traits it takes to be an elite left tackle in the SEC. His size (6-foot7 and 300+ pounds), length, and ability to go step for step with speed rushers will help him against great SEC caliber lineman.
South Carolina is less than 10 days away from taking on Old Dominion inside Williams-Brice Stadium. It won't be long before several key battles will be settled with the first official depth chart coming next week.
