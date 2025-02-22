Former South Carolina and Hampton TE Drew Owens Arrested for School Threats in Charlotte
Former South Carolina and Hampton tight end Drew Owens has been arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, after being accused of making violent threats toward multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools.
According to WBTV Charlotte, Owens allegedly sent two emails to at least five area schools, including West Charlotte High School, where his father is an ROTC instructor. Court documents state that in the emails, Owens threatened to carry out a shooting and made disturbing racial remarks. He also claimed to have obtained weapons through the dark web.
Authorities arrested Owens on Wednesday, Feb. 20. He is currently in jail under a $10,000 bond and is facing multiple charges related to the threats.
Owens played for South Carolina from 2011 to 2014, appearing in 26 games as a tight end. His alleged actions have shocked many in the Gamecock community, as safety concerns have become a priority for schools in the region.
This is a developing story, and further updates may follow as more information becomes available.
