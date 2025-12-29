Former South Carolina RB Coach Named Pass Game Coordinator and QB Coach at UConn

Former South Carolina running backs coach Marquel Blackwell has found a new home after being let go from the program earlier this month. Blackwell will now join new UConn head coach, Jason Candle, as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, per CBS Sports.

On Dec. 4, South Carolina announced they would be moving on from Blackwell after two seasons with the team. Both the running game and lack of running back recruiting seemed to be the force behind the firing after the season. The numbers, for the run game, dropped off significantly in 2025 with yards per game 111.08 in 2025 as compared to 184.4 yards in 2024, average yards per carry 3.24 in 2025 as compared to 4.4 in 2024, and touchdowns 1.2 in 2025 as compared to 2 per game in 2024, all down this season.

The Gamecocks were never able to replace Raheim Sanders, last season's leading tailback, who finished with 881 yards and 11 touchdowns, helping the Gamecocks to a top five rushing attack in the conference. Rahsul Faison, Matthew Fuller, Jawarn Howell, and Oscar Adaway III all received carries at different points in the season, but no one separated themselves as "the guy" in the room.

Offensive line issues played a role in this drop off, but it's clear Beamer believed a new voice in the room was needed. Blackwell had not signed a high school running back recruit in each of the past two recruiting cycles, forcing South Carolina to hit the transfer portal. Something Beamer pointed out in his Early Signing Day press conference saying the Gamecocks will not sign a running back in the 2026 class, despite being involved with a few in the last two cycles.

UConn is expected to hire Marquel Blackwell as pass game coordinator and QB coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



Most recently, the ex-USF and NFL QB has been a running backs coach for teams like South Carolina, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. Was previously a co-OC and QB coach at Houston. pic.twitter.com/5PoTPpSSju — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 29, 2025

Beamer replaced Blackwell with Penn State's Stan Drayton who will now come over as the running backs coach and Assistant Head Coach - Offense. Blackwell will be tasked with helping replace UConn starter Joe Fagnono at the quarterback spot who led the team with 3,448 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and one interception. Last season the Huskies led the independents (Notre Dame being the other) with 284.4 passing yards per game and 3,697 passing yards overall.

