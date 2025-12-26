Can Deion Barnes' Penn State Ties Help South Carolina Pull in One of the Nation's Best Portal Targets?

South Carolina's recent hire of Deion Barnes to fill the defensive ends and outside linebackers coaching role may help draw great talent to Columbia, including one five-star who played for Barnes last season. With Chaz Coleman, the nation's top ranked edge prospect in the portal, looking for a new home, can the ties to his old coach bring the star pass rusher to Williams-Brice Stadium next fall?

Coleman is a five-star and the number one rated player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports and On3 Sports. The 6-foot-4 and 246 pound edge rusher committed to Barnes and Penn State out of high school as a four-star prospect. As a senior, he tallied seven tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions, two fumbles recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns. He was a two-sport athlete who was also a three-year letterman in basketball.

As a true freshman with the Nittany Lions, Coleman appeared in nine games posting eight tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack. Barnes was the lead recruiter for Coleman out of Warren G. Harding high school in Warren, Ohio, per 247 Sports. Can he convince Coleman to follow him once more, this time to Columbia?

"Hybrid Defender"

South Carolina received an early Christmas present this week when star pass rusher Dylan Stewart announced he will be returning to the team in 2026. However, the team still needs to add instant impact starters along the defensive front seven in order for the defense to once again be one of the best in the conference. And Coleman would help do just that in Clayton White's defense.

Allen Trieu, National Recruiting Analyst for 247 Sports, said Coleman is able to do lots of things for defenses at the Power Four level including fitting "very well as the type of hybrid defender who never has to come off the field and can line up in several spots depending on scheme and package." His play style, combined with what the Gamecocks have on hand, could be a nightmare for opposing defenses next fall.

Coleman's and Barnes' good relationship, both in high school and college, should be enough to get the Gamecocks a seat at the table for his services out of the portal. While it's not the only move Shane Beamer and company should be looking at making, it is a move that would make preseason expectations trend upward for the Gamecocks next fall.

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like: