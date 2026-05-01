South Carolina Picks Up Commitment From 2027 Three-Star Wide Receiver

South Carolina is on a roll in the recruiting department as Shane Beamer picks up his second commitment in as many days for the 2027 class. Three-star wide receiver DJ Huggins commits to the Gamecocks on Thursday evening.

The past 24 hours has been kind to the Gamecocks as they have picked up commitments from four-star defensive lineman John Archer and three-star wide out DJ Huggins. The latter just committed on Thursday evening. For a class that was ranked 65 in the country on Wednesday afternoon, it should push the Gamecocks into the top 50 after Thursday.

Huggins is a 5-foot-10 and 165 pound wide out from Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia. He held offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Boston College, Georgia, and others before ultimately choosing South Carolina. Huggins was excited on X, formerly Twitter.

"Ya feel me!!! Gamecock!!! #agtg"

Gamecock Recruiting Heats Up

BREAKING: Class of 2027 WR DJ Huggins has Committed to South Carolina, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 165 WR from Kennesaw, GA chose the Gamecocks over Georgia, Alabama, and Kansas



“Ya feel me!!! Gamecock!!!🤙🏾#agtg”https://t.co/scJNGri4Ux pic.twitter.com/PZ3M4dzv3F — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 1, 2026

This is the second big commitment of the week for the Gamecocks. John Archer, a 6-foot-4 and 315 pound defensive lineman by way of Seventy-First High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, committed to the Gamecocks on Wednesday.

The summer has typically been kind to South Carolina recruiting. This is a good start towards building the 2027 class.