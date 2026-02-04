From South Carolina to the Super Bowl: Three Former Gamecocks Look to Make History

From Columbia to the big time in Santa Clara, California, three former Gamecocks will look to etch their name in the history books on Sunday in the Super Bowl. Nick Emmanwori (Seahawks), Marcellas Dial Jr. (Patriots), and Ernest Jones IV (Seahawks) will be representing the garnet and black this weekend.

Emmanwori played for the Gamecocks from 2022-2024 before becoming a second round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was a a three-year starter for Shane Beamer and began his career with All-American honors as a true freshman (2022) and ended his career with All-American honors as a junior (2024). It's no surprise that the 2024 SEC Defensive Player of the Year (College Football Nation) and First Team All-American has turned heads in his first season in Seattle. Emmanwori has a big week ahead as he is a finalist for the NFL Rookie Defensive Player of the Year award, given out on Thursday Feb. 5, and the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Marcellas Dial Jr. was with Emmanwori on the Gamecocks' roster for two seasons (2022-2023). After beginning his career at Georgia Military College, Dial Jr. was a part of the first transfer portal class of then new head coach Shane Beamer. He appeared in 38 games as a corner in the garnet and black, making 29 starts. After finishing his career in 2023, DIal Jr. was selected by the New England Patriots with the fourth pick in the sixth round.

Ernest Jones IV's playing career came before Dial Jr. and Emmanwori were college athletes. He was a linebacker for then head coach Will Muschamp from 2018-2020. Jones IV was a Butkus Award, annually given to the best linebacker in college football, semifinalist in 2024. After his junior season with South Carolina, Jones IV moved on to the NFL where he was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 40th pick in the third round.

Super Bowl Prediction

Feb 3, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) speaks to the media at Super Bowl LX press conference at the San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Super Bowl LX is set to begin at 6:30 pm (ET) live on NBC and Peacock from Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. I like this matchup for the Seahawks who have looked like the best team in the NFL since December. Between the two quarterbacks, I expect Sam Darnold to out duel Drake Maye and the Patriots with the Seahawks defense creating multiple turnovers. Give me the Seahawks 28-20 in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX.

