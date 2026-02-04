South Carolina's Shane Beamer Talks 2026 Recruiting Class, Coaching Additions, and More

This would've have been like Christmas for fans of National Signing Day in the past, but with the early signing period now more popular than ever, the first Wednesday of February isn't as exciting as it once was. However South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer still stepped to the podium on Wednesday morning to discuss this year's recruiting class, the transfer portal, coaching additions, and more.

Portal Talk

One of the bigger talking points was about this year's portal class. Coach Beamer talked about his excitement with that group and how they can help immediately.

"Really like this group that we have. For us, we always start with high school recruiting. That will never change here, but we had some major needs this year. Needed to attack the portal a little bit heavier at certain positions than we maybe anticipated. We brought in experience. We brought in production. We brought in no entitlement. Guys that want to come in here, compete, and make us better," Beamer said.

Starting left tackle Josiah Thompson entered the transfer portal during the time of the window being open, but ultimately decided to return. Beamer talks about that specific situation below.

"I think every situation is different. I typically don't (talking back bringing players back who have entered the portal). I'll be honest with you, I was completely blindsided and shocked when he called me after Christmas to tell me that he was gonna enter the portal. And then to his credit, he reached out to me on his own and we had a great conversation about the possibility of coming back. In the end he makes our team better and [I'm] happy he's back here with us."

This isnt a "typical" move for Beamer as he explains here.

"We had other players, just to be completely honest, that went into the portal and reached out wanting to come back and I said no. Because of how they left and maybe the reasons they left for. Typically no I wouldn't let them come back, but I believe every situation is different.

In case you missed it, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney called out Ole Miss' Pete Golding for tampering with one of his players. Beamer was asked about his thoughts on the situation and if a coach should be punished for tampering.

"I believe it should be severe. I mean if we have rules and we're not going to enforce them, then what do we have rules for," Beamer said.

Spring Game Update

South Carolina fans waves white towels during the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last years many teams around the country did away with spring games for one reason of another. But now that there is no spring portal window, Beamer was asked if that game would be brought back for fans to see. Unfortunately for those looking to attend the game, it doesn't appear likely.

"I would not anticipate a spring game taking place in Williams-Brice Stadium because of the construction. But having said that, we've got the best fans in America and I always want to make sure we do right by our fans. Should have some more information on that as we go forward."

Coaching Additions

Aside from overhauling the roster, Beamer also made several changes to his coaching staff. In the last week, he announced two hires the team has made to help his offensive and defensive staffs.

"We've brought in Jacob Oehrlein (assistant tight ends coach). Coming from TCU with Coach [Kendal] Briles. [He] was a quarterback at SMU in college. Just in the last few days we've brought in Cade Fortin (offensive staff). He was with Coach Briles last year at TCU. And then we've hire Jordan Williams on the defensive staff to replace Jordan Dove," Beamer said.

