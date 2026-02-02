South Carolina Picks Up Commitment From a Top Long Snapper Prospect
South Carolina isn't done with its 2026 class just yet as they are continuing to build along the special teams unit. The Gamecock's picked up a commitment from Matthew Oh from Buford high school. Oh is a top three ranked long snapper in the country per Kohl's Kicking.
Though not talked about enough, long snappers are an important part of the special teams success and South Carolina may just have solidified that position for years to come. Kohl's Kicking routinely ranks the top special teamers in the country and Oh is no different. The recruiting website has high praise for Oh's ability at the next level.
"Ball for ball, Oh is one of the best high school snappers I have seen come through Kohl’s Snapping Camps. It was on full display during the 2025 Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp. Oh rips the ball with tight rotation and pinpoint accuracy. He finished the charting phase with a .67 second average snap time and put 16 of his 19 scoring long snaps through the target. Oh followed his phenomenal charting sessions by winning the final snapping competition and earning a spot in the Under Armour All-America game. Oh has worked exceptionally hard and developed himself into one of the best in America. When the lights are brightest and the pressure is on, he thrives."
Should he sign with the team, Oh will come in and compete right away with Kyle Farrow and Gunnar Yocum.
Roster Recap
Head coach Shane Beamer completed overhauled his roster for next season. Starting off with the high school ranks, Beamer was able to add several players who have big upside.
- Five-Star IOL Darius Gray
- Four-Star DB J'Zavien Currence
- Four-Star EDGE Julian Walker
- Four-Star DL Aiden Harris
- Four-Star DL Noah Clark
- Four-Star DB Kosci Barnes
- Four-Star QB Landon Duckworth
- Four-Star OT Zyon Guiles
- Four-Star ATH Sequel Patterson
- Three-Star LB Andrew Harris
- Three-Star S Triston Lewis
- Three-Star EDGE Keenan Britt
- Three-Star DB KJ Johnson
- Three-Star IOL Anthony Baxter
- Three-Star WR Caden Ramsey
- WR Stone Furrey
- LS Matthew Oh
In the transfer portal, the Gamecocks were able to sign impact players at their biggest needs.
- Four-Star OT Jacarrius Peak
- Four-Star DL Tomiwa Durojaiye
- Three-Star RB Jabree Coleman
- Three-Star RB Christian Clark
- Three-Star QB Lucian Anderson III
- Three-Star EDGE Caleb Herring
- Three-Star OL Emmanuel Poku
- Three-Star DL Kelby Collins
- Three-Star DL Drew Collins
- Three-Star DB Quay'Sheed Scott
- Three-Star DL Jordan Thomas
- Three-Star WR Nitro Tuggle
- Three-Star WR Charly Mullaly
- Three-Star OT Seth Smith
- Three-Star RB Sam Dixon
- Three-Star IOL Dayne Arnett
- Three-Star WR Jayden Gibson
- Three-Star WR DJ Black
- Three-Star IOL Hank Purvis
- Three-Star IOL Carter Miller
- Three-Star IOL Ebubedike Nnabugwu
- Three-Star TE Max Drag
- Three-Star OT Armando Nieves
- K Upton Bellanfant
- LS Emmett Rhoades
The team hopes to be back in playoff contention next season. The moves made this offseason could go a long way in making that a reality.
