South Carolina Picks Up Commitment From a Top Long Snapper Prospect

South Carolina isn't done with its 2026 class just yet as they are continuing to build along the special teams unit. The Gamecock's picked up a commitment from Matthew Oh from Buford high school. Oh is a top three ranked long snapper in the country per Kohl's Kicking.

Though not talked about enough, long snappers are an important part of the special teams success and South Carolina may just have solidified that position for years to come. Kohl's Kicking routinely ranks the top special teamers in the country and Oh is no different. The recruiting website has high praise for Oh's ability at the next level.

"Ball for ball, Oh is one of the best high school snappers I have seen come through Kohl’s Snapping Camps. It was on full display during the 2025 Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp. Oh rips the ball with tight rotation and pinpoint accuracy. He finished the charting phase with a .67 second average snap time and put 16 of his 19 scoring long snaps through the target. Oh followed his phenomenal charting sessions by winning the final snapping competition and earning a spot in the Under Armour All-America game. Oh has worked exceptionally hard and developed himself into one of the best in America. When the lights are brightest and the pressure is on, he thrives."

Should he sign with the team, Oh will come in and compete right away with Kyle Farrow and Gunnar Yocum.

Head coach Shane Beamer completed overhauled his roster for next season. Starting off with the high school ranks, Beamer was able to add several players who have big upside.

Five-Star IOL Darius Gray

Four-Star DB J'Zavien Currence

Four-Star EDGE Julian Walker

Four-Star DL Aiden Harris

Four-Star DL Noah Clark

Four-Star DB Kosci Barnes

Four-Star QB Landon Duckworth

Four-Star OT Zyon Guiles

Four-Star ATH Sequel Patterson

Three-Star LB Andrew Harris

Three-Star S Triston Lewis

Three-Star EDGE Keenan Britt

Three-Star DB KJ Johnson

Three-Star IOL Anthony Baxter

Three-Star WR Caden Ramsey

WR Stone Furrey

LS Matthew Oh

In the transfer portal, the Gamecocks were able to sign impact players at their biggest needs.

Four-Star OT Jacarrius Peak

Four-Star DL Tomiwa Durojaiye

Three-Star RB Jabree Coleman

Three-Star RB Christian Clark

Three-Star QB Lucian Anderson III

Three-Star EDGE Caleb Herring

Three-Star OL Emmanuel Poku

Three-Star DL Kelby Collins

Three-Star DL Drew Collins

Three-Star DB Quay'Sheed Scott

Three-Star DL Jordan Thomas

Three-Star WR Nitro Tuggle

Three-Star WR Charly Mullaly

Three-Star OT Seth Smith

Three-Star RB Sam Dixon

Three-Star IOL Dayne Arnett

Three-Star WR Jayden Gibson

Three-Star WR DJ Black

Three-Star IOL Hank Purvis

Three-Star IOL Carter Miller

Three-Star IOL Ebubedike Nnabugwu

Three-Star TE Max Drag

Three-Star OT Armando Nieves

K Upton Bellanfant

LS Emmett Rhoades

The team hopes to be back in playoff contention next season. The moves made this offseason could go a long way in making that a reality.

