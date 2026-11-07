Injury News: South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Heads to the Locker Room Following a Lower Body Injury
Following a strip sack late in the second quarter, LaNorris Sellers had to be helped off the field. He now heads to the locker room for further evalutation.
Sellers and the Gamecocks offense began clicking in the second quarter. He was 10/15 for 151 yards and a touchdown before going down. It is unclear the severity of the injury right now.
After walking out of the medical tent, trainers took Sellers straight to the locker room. He will not come back out this half.
Texas A&M has the ball in South Carolina territory at the 2:00 mark of the second quarter. We will keep you updated as soon as news is available.
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