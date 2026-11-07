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Gamecock Digest

Injury News: South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Heads to the Locker Room Following a Lower Body Injury

Sellers was sacked late in the second quarter and had to be helped off the field.
Alex Joyce|
Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a strip sack late in the second quarter, LaNorris Sellers had to be helped off the field. He now heads to the locker room for further evalutation.

Sellers and the Gamecocks offense began clicking in the second quarter. He was 10/15 for 151 yards and a touchdown before going down. It is unclear the severity of the injury right now.

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After walking out of the medical tent, trainers took Sellers straight to the locker room. He will not come back out this half.

Texas A&M has the ball in South Carolina territory at the 2:00 mark of the second quarter. We will keep you updated as soon as news is available.

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Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.

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