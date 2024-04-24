REPORT: Gamecocks In Contact With Former Clemson OL Zechariah Owens
There are few rivalries in college sports that can match the hate and overall intensity that exists between the two preeminent programs in the Palmetto State: the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers. However, this doesn't mean that either program won't hire a coach and/or go after a player because they were once affiliated with a rival school, with the most recent examples being the Tigers hiring South Carolina alum Chris Rumph this past Fall to be their defensive ends coach for the second time in his coaching career, and the Gamecocks landing transfer running back Tavien Feaster, a former Clemson running back, back in the 2018 offseason. We could see the latter scenario occur again in this portal cycle, as Clemson offensive lineman Zechariah Owens, who entered the transfer portal yesterday, told the social media account that he has heard from the Gamecocks.
With Shane Beamer hinting earlier this Spring that the program could look to add more players at the offensive line and wide receiver positions, it'll be interesting to see if any interest in Owens develops further.
