Gamecocks Pick Up Commitment From Clemson Tigers Pitcher
South Carolina picks up a commitment from former Clemson Tiger pitcher Hudson Lee out of the transfer portal on Tuesday night.
Lee comes over after spending last season in Clemson's bullpen, the now sixth former Tiger to come to the Gamecocks. He appeared in 15 games for the Tigers in 2025, finishing with a 5.79 ERA, giving up 10 hits, and nine runs, to go along with 19 strikeouts in 14 innings of work.
Prior to his time with Clemson, Lee spent the first two seasons of his college career with Wake Forest from 2023-2024. He redshirted as a freshman and did not play in 2023. As a redshirt freshman in 2024, he made two appearances out of the bullpen. That season he finished with an 18.00 ERA and three strikeouts.
Hudson isn't the first of his family to play college ball in Columbia, South Carolina. His brother, Hayden Lee, had a short stint with the Gamecocks as a quarterback in 2022.
This is the second commitment Paul Mainieri and the Gamecocks have picked up in less than a week. Former Presbyterian utility man Jake Randolph announced his commitment to the team on July 4. Lee is the 14th addition to South Carolina baseball's transfer portal class.
