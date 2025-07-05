Can the South Carolina Gamecocks Achieve 10 Wins During the 2025 Football Season?
Can the South Carolina Gamecocks reach the 10-win milestone during their 2025 college football season?
The South Carolina Gamecocks are heading into the 2025 season with some large expectations following their extremely successful 2024 season. As the Gamecocks prepare to make a run at the College Football Playoff, the team has a milestone that it will be looking to reach a milestone they have not achieved in more than 10 seasons.
The last time the Gamecocks reached this threshold was during the 2013 season under head coach Steve Spurrier. During that season, Carolina defeated the likes of Missouri and Clemson, both of whom were ranked inside the top 10 at the time of their victory.
Since then, the Gamecocks have failed to reach this milestone, with last year being their closest attempt with nine wins during the regular season. With many anticipating South Carolina to compete for the College Football Playoff this season, 10 wins for the Gamecocks appears to be a more than attainable threshold.
The 2025 season will not be without challenges, however. The Gamecocks are scheduled to face numerous difficult SEC matchups such as Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss. As well as their annual rivalry game against the Clemson Tigers, a team many expect to compete for the national title this season.
South Carolina will begin its 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia, when it faces the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st at 3 p.m. This will be the 21st meeting between these two teams in a series that Carolina leads 11-7-2. It will also be the first matchup between these two schools since 1991.
