Gamecocks-Razorbacks Positional Breakdowns: Who Has the Advantage on Offense Between South Carolina and Arkansas?

We are just over 24 hours away from kickoff on Saturday night between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Arkansas. Starting with the offensive side of the ball, we take a look at which team holds the edge at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, and offensive line. Those units could very well determine the direction this game goes this weekend.

Quarterback: South Carolina

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since the loss at Alabama, LaNorris Sellers has looked like a Heisman candidate. In that stretch he has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,267 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions. On the ground he has carried the rock 68 times for 393 and six scores. Combined he has 1,660 and 17 touchdowns during that six game span. He has put the offense on his back and very well may do it again on Saturday night. The biggest question here surrounds the health of Sellers' ankle. We should get an answer to that on the first drive of the game as we see whether Sellers is the same explosive player he has been in recent weeks.

Running Backs: Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles (27) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Arkansas Razorbacks lead Auburn Tigers 10-3 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I'm taking the quarterback run out of the equation here. I really like Arkansas' trio of Cam Settles, Sutton Smith, and Braylen Russell. Settles is the feature back, but expect head coach Ryan Silverfield to give opportunities to all three guys tomorrow night.

Wide Receivers: Arkansas (slight)

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) catches a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Gamecocks may have more depth at this position, but the best receiver on the field will be on Arkansas' side. Chris Marshall is a 6-foot-3 wide out capable of making plays at all levels of the field. He has 48 catches for 698 yards and two touchdowns. His yards and receptions leads both teams in those categories. Because Arkansas has a true number one, they get the edge.

Tight ends: South Carolina

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Brady Hunt (87) attempts to get around Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Julio Humphrey (6) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neither team has an explosive starter at the tight end spot, but the Gamecocks have guys they trust in key moments. Brady Hunt and Maurice Brown II have been asked to be more involved in the run game this season rather than the pass. However when called upon, both have emerged as safety valves for LaNorris Sellers.

Offensive Line: South Carolina

Oct 31, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Nolan Hay (62) celebrates with quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a difference a year can make. Last season, this unit was ravaged by injuries and poor play. In 2026, with a new scheme, new coach, and new additions, it has turned into one of the better units in the SEC. The line has only given up 18 sacks on the year (T-sixth in the SEC) and been the anchor of an offense that is top 5 in scoring, top three in rush and total offense, and sixth in passing offense. They should be able to thrive against an Arkansas team that has struggled stopping the run and getting after the quarterback - only 12 sacks all year.