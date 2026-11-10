South Carolina at Arkansas: Early Look at the Razorbacks, Updated Odds

South Carolina (6-3) will travel to Fayetteville later this week for their final SEC road game of the 2026 season against the Razorbacks. Arkansas is 3-6 under first year head coach Ryan Silverfield and will try to play the role of spoiler this weekend. We take a look at the odds as well as three things to watch out for this weekend.

Chris Marshall

Oct 17, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores safety Mason Lewis (25) breaks up the pass thrown to Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marshall, a fifth year senior from Missouri City, Texas, is the best offensive playmaker the Razorbacks have. An argument could be made that he is the best player overall on the team. He is someone I am sure the coaching staff is highlighting this week in practice and trying to find out ways to take him out of the gameplan.

At 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, Marshall can beat opposing defenders in a variety of ways. He can use his frame and wingspan to box smaller defenders out as well as test defenses vertically. He leads Arkansas in receptions (48), yards (698), and tied for first in touchdowns (2). No other Razorback receiver has more than 17 catches and no more than 230 yards.

Defense Is a Work in Progress

Oct 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Christian Harrison (1) tackles Missouri Tigers wide receiver Damarion Fowlkes (3) during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

As long as the Gamecocks limit turnovers, they should be able to have their way on offense. Arkansas has struggled this season stopping the run and stopping teams from scoring. On the ground they rank 14th in the SEC giving up 156.22 yards per game. This unit gave up 182 yards to Auburn and 211 yards to Missouri in back to back weeks. Kendal Briles wants to run the ball as shown by having a top three rushing attack in the SEC and should be able to against an Arkansas front that has struggled all season in that department.

By Committee Approach at Running Back

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles (27) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Arkansas Razorbacks 26-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Assuming health, Arkansas' rushing attack will feature the trio of Cam Settles, Sutton Smith, and Braylen Russell. Settles is the lead tailback of the group as he leads the room with 71 carries and 314 yards. Coach Silverfield will rotate those three guys to keep them fresh and put stress on opposing front sevens.

South Carolina vs Texas A&M Odds:

The Gamecocks are 7.5-point favorites on the road this week against the Razorbacks, all odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for total points in this matchup is set at 51.5. These odds almost mirror exactly what we saw against Texas A&M last week.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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