South Carolina at Arkansas: Early Look at the Razorbacks, Updated Odds
South Carolina (6-3) will travel to Fayetteville later this week for their final SEC road game of the 2026 season against the Razorbacks. Arkansas is 3-6 under first year head coach Ryan Silverfield and will try to play the role of spoiler this weekend. We take a look at the odds as well as three things to watch out for this weekend.
Chris Marshall
Marshall, a fifth year senior from Missouri City, Texas, is the best offensive playmaker the Razorbacks have. An argument could be made that he is the best player overall on the team. He is someone I am sure the coaching staff is highlighting this week in practice and trying to find out ways to take him out of the gameplan.
At 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, Marshall can beat opposing defenders in a variety of ways. He can use his frame and wingspan to box smaller defenders out as well as test defenses vertically. He leads Arkansas in receptions (48), yards (698), and tied for first in touchdowns (2). No other Razorback receiver has more than 17 catches and no more than 230 yards.
Defense Is a Work in Progress
As long as the Gamecocks limit turnovers, they should be able to have their way on offense. Arkansas has struggled this season stopping the run and stopping teams from scoring. On the ground they rank 14th in the SEC giving up 156.22 yards per game. This unit gave up 182 yards to Auburn and 211 yards to Missouri in back to back weeks. Kendal Briles wants to run the ball as shown by having a top three rushing attack in the SEC and should be able to against an Arkansas front that has struggled all season in that department.
By Committee Approach at Running Back
Assuming health, Arkansas' rushing attack will feature the trio of Cam Settles, Sutton Smith, and Braylen Russell. Settles is the lead tailback of the group as he leads the room with 71 carries and 314 yards. Coach Silverfield will rotate those three guys to keep them fresh and put stress on opposing front sevens.
South Carolina vs Texas A&M Odds:
The Gamecocks are 7.5-point favorites on the road this week against the Razorbacks, all odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for total points in this matchup is set at 51.5. These odds almost mirror exactly what we saw against Texas A&M last week.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI