Haltime Update: South Carolina Lead the Kentucky Wildcats 28-10.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have officially completed the first half of their matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. They currently lead the Wildcats 28-10.
First Quarter:
The Gamecocks deferred the opening kickoff and put their defense on the field to start the game. The Wildcats started out successful, gashing the Gamecocks for several 10+ yard plays as they marched down the field. In fitting fashion, the Wildcats scored on a 20 yard rush from RB Seth McGowan.
The Gamecocks got going on offense with an early 10-yard scramble from LaNorris Sellers. When faced with a third and short, Sellers connected with Nyck Habor on a 10-yard pass that led to a first down and extended the drive. Ultimately, the Gamecocks answered with a rushing touchdown of their own after Rahsul Faison scampered in a 10-yard rush.
With the score knotted up at 7-7, the Wildcats came out firing once again as first time starting QB Cutter Boley connected with his TE Willie Rodriguez for a 53-yard gain. Luckily, on 3rd and goal, the Gamecocks were able to get a stop and held the Wildcats to a field goal as they took a 10-7 lead.
Second quarter:
After picking up momentum at the end of the first, the Gamecocks were stalled and forced to punt after Sellers seemed to unintentionally slide short of a first down. Despite their failed drive, the Gamecocks were able to bounce back after a strip sack from Dylan Stewart led to a scoop-and-score from senior EDGE, Jatius Geer.
The Gamecocks followed up their defensive score by repeating their efforts, but this time via an interception return by DB Gerald Kilgore. The Gamecocks continue to show they can thrive by generating non-offensive points. This score gave the Gamecocks a 21-10 lead.
The Gamecocks continued their defensive dominance by forcing a turnover on downs and starting their ensuing drive on the South Carolina 47 yard line. The Gamecocks responded to the big stop by making chunk plays and marching down the field. Their progress was halted after Sellers was sacked for a 13-yard loss.
Though the Wildcats picked up a first down after getting the ball back, Dylan Stewart set the tone after a three-yard tackle for loss and the Wildcats could not recover. Boley followed up by throwing another interception to DB Brandon Cisse. The Gamecocks capitalized after Faison's second rushing touchdown of the day, which gave the Gamecocks a 28-10 lead.
The Gamecocks picked up two sacks on the final drive of the half, which were tallied by Bryan Thomas Jr. and Nick Barrett.
While the defense has been dominant, the Gamecocks have still failed to show they can consistently generate points offensively. They have only scored twice on offense, which was their first drive of the game and final drive that was aided by a massive turnover. They have only produced just over 100 yards of offense. While the Gamecocks may be able to will their way to a victory over Kentucky, the lack of offense is not a recipe for success going forward in the season. Hopefully, the Gamecocks will use the second half to establish an offensive rhythm and continue to extend their lead.
Stay up to date with the second off with our live updates.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: