South Carolina Squeaks Out Win over Texas A&M on Homecoming Night

South Carolina's winning streak is at four games following a 17-9 win over Texas A&M on Saturday night in Columbia.

On a night where LaNorris Sellers got injured, the offense wasn't great, and the Aggies ran all over the Gamecocks, Clayton White's defense stood tall and held A&M to 9 points.

Before the second half LaNorris Sellers went down with an injury and the team wasn't sure if he would return to the game.

"We're concerned," Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer told ESPN's Stormy Buonantony said. "He's got an ankle right now. We're taking x-rays on it. I don't know the results on that right now."

The results must have been good enough because Sellers was back out on the field in the second half. He was clearly hampered by the ankle injury all second half, but in the game's final moments, when his team needed him, Sellers put the offense on his back.

LaNorris Sellers battling through!



What a run by the QB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uy99wFj78l — ESPN (@espn) November 7, 2026

Texas A&M got the ball back with 1:19 left to play in the game and a chance to tie. Marcel Reed was able to lead his offense all the way down the field inside the Gamecock's 10-yard line, but the defense who has been great in recent weeks, stood tall once again.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

14 seconds left in the game, Reed and the Aggies offense had two plays to get the ball into the endzone. South Carolina dropped their defense into zone coverage and gave Texas A&M receivers absolutely no room to operate. Reed through two passes over the heads of his receivers and the game was over.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies kicker David Olano (24) kicks a field goal against the South Carolina Gamecocks to end the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

South Carolina gutted out a win in this matchup, effectively keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive for another week. The good? Despite a rough showing offensively, the team played complementary football and proved they can win in multiple ways. The bad? They got beat up along the lines of scrimmage tonight.

The Aggies out rushed the Gamecocks 206 to 109. Rueben Owens II led all rushers with 19 carries for 137 yards. Meanwhile Isaiah Augustave and Jabree Coleman combined for 75 yards on 21 carries. LaNorris Sellers being hurt and Matt Fuller missing this week obviously hurt this rushing attack, but I still expected the South Carolina offensive line to create running lanes.

This appears to be more of an aberration rather than a problem since South Carolina came in to today's game as the number one ranked SEC attack in the SEC. This will be something to watch however in the final three weeks of the season.

What's Next for the Gamecocks

A trip to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks is next before coming back home to play Georgia and at Clemson to end the season.