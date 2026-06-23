Shane Beamer and offensive line coach Randy Clements pick up a second offensive line commitment for the 2027 class in as many weeks. Ridge View High's James Ross picks his hometown Gamecocks on Tuesday.

Ross is a 6-foot-5 offensive tackle prospect from Columbia, South Carolina. He is rated as a three-star prospect in the class, per 247Sports recruit rankings, and a top 30 overall player in the state. Ross is a multi-sport athlete also starring on the track and field where he was a 5A regional qualifier in the shot put and discus as a junior .

The Gamecocks won his services over Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and others.

Offensive line health and play has been an issue dating back to last season and the additions in the 2026 and 2027 class are a push to help that room succeed this fall and in the future. A successful offensive line could take this offense to the next level under new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

Class Update

Ridge View OL James Ross committed to the #Gamecocks on Tuesday.



Check out his announcement on Instagram…



📲 https://t.co/9na0LkmeD4 pic.twitter.com/ncxNw7eJ8r — Gamecock247 (@247Gamecocks) June 23, 2026

Four-star DL John Archer

Four-star WR Javien Robinson

Four-star RB Brayden Tyson

Three-star WR DJ Huggins

Three-star OT Clayton Lee

Three-star TE Judah Lancaster

Three-star IOL Jaxon Elston

Three-star IOL Will Endicott

Three-star OT James Ross

Three-star QB Jerry Meyer III

Ross' commitment brings the Gamecocks class to 67 in the country, per 247Sports, and 10 players overall. Fellow three-star offensive lineman Clayton Lee was the other commit in the class from June 17. Lee is an offensive tackle prospect from West Nassau County High School in Callahan, Florida. At 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, Lee brings ideal size to the position and athleticism as he was also a multi-sport athlete.

Quarterback Luke Gaither is no longer on the commitment list after he backed off his commitment over the weekend to join Coastal Carolina. Gaither would've been the second quarterback commit in the class behind Jerry Meyer III.

At the time, athlete Javien Robinson was a big recruiting win for the Gamecocks, who had to fight off Rutgers and Syracuse for his services. Listed as an athlete, Robinson appears to be a factor in the wide receiver room next fall, but could very well find himself competing in the defensive backs room as well. He is a top 100 wide receiver in the class and a top 20 player in the state. At 6-foot-2 and 189 pounds, brings size and track speed to the position.