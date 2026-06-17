South Carolina Football Recruiting: Gamecocks Earn Commitment From Three-Star OT Clayton Lee

South Carolina adds another piece to its 2027 recruiting class with the addition of three-star offensive tackle Clayton Lee. Lee's commitment brings the class up to nine players.

Clayton Lee is an offensive tackle prospect from West Nassau County High School in Callahan, Florida. Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks were able to pull him out of the sunshine state and away from teams like Virginia Tech, UCF, and NC State.

The 6-foot-7 and 290 pound tackle has the ideal size teams covet at the Power Four. Offensive line coach Randy Clements will work with Lee to develop him into a playable tackle at the next level. Lee is a multi-sport athlete who competes in the discus throw and shot put in track and field.

Class Outlook

Clayton Lee of West Nassau prepares his attempt in the boys shot put during the FHSAA District 3-2A high school track and field meet on April 16, 2025. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] | Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star DL John Archer

Four-star WR Javien Robinson

Four-star RB Brayden Tyson

Three-star WR DJ Huggins

Three-star OT Clayton Lee

Three-star TE Judah Lancaster

Three-star IOL Jaxon Elston

Three-star IOL Will Endicott

Three-star QB Jerry Meyer III

QB Luke Gaither

Brayden Tyson committed to South Carolina during their "Cocky Palooza" event back in May. Tyson brings a balance of size, 6-foot and 230+ pounds, and speed that will certainly help the Gamecocks in the future. Should he sign on the dotted line come signing day, Tyson, and whoever else South Carolina signs at the position, will be the first high school running back to sign with the team in the last three cycles. He chose the Gamecocks over Florida State, Miami, Purdue, and Rutgers.

During that same weekend, South Carolina was able to grab Stetson transfer offensive lineman Vincent Chen to help add depth to a unit in desperate need of it. He is a 6-foot-8 and 320 pound lineman who appeared in 15 games in his Stetson career, appearing in all 12 games in 2025. Time will tell if he can compete at the SEC level, but it at least gives South Carolina another piece in the rotation this fall.

Javien Robinson was a big recruiting win for the Gamecocks, who had to battle Rutgers and Syracuse for his services. Listed as an athlete, Robinson appears to be a factor in the wide receiver room next fall. He is a top 100 wide receiver in the class and a top 20 player in the state. At 6-foot-2 and 189 pounds, brings size and track speed to the position.

Stay tuned on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for recruiting and offseason updates all summer long.