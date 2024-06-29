Gamecock Digest

Meet the New South Carolina Gamecocks: Fresh Faces Ready for the Season

The South Carolina Gamecocks basketball team has a new lineup this season. Discover the updated roster and get to know the players who will be taking the court.

Fisher Brewer

Mar 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Nick Pringle (23) celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the finals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Nick Pringle (23) celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the finals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The South Carolina Gamecocks are back on the court this season, and the team has undergone some changes. With new players donning the garnet and black, the Gamecocks look a bit different compared to the squad that made it to the tournament last year. Let's take a look at the fresh faces and the returning talents that make up this year's roster.

New Numbers, New Faces:

  • 0 - Jordan Butler (F)
  • 1 - Jacobi Wright (G)
  • 2 - Zachary Davis (G)
  • 4 - Weston Coggeshall (G)
  • 5 - Nick Pringle (F)
  • 6 - Jamarii Thomas (G)
  • 10 - Myles Stute (G)
  • 13 - Austin Herro (G)
  • 14 - Lance Piper (G)
  • 15 - Morris Ugusuk (G)
  • 21 - Arden Conyers (G)
  • 23 - Cam Scott (G)
  • 30 - Collin Murray-Boyles (F)
  • 31 - Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (F)
  • 33 - Okku Federiko (F)
forward Jordan Butler (0)
Jan 20, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Jordan Butler (0) reacts after an altercation during the second half against the Florida Gators at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

As the new season unfolds, fans are eager to see how these players will gel together on the court. With a mix of returning athletes and promising newcomers, the Gamecocks are set to make another exciting run.

Fisher Brewer

