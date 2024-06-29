Meet the New South Carolina Gamecocks: Fresh Faces Ready for the Season
The South Carolina Gamecocks basketball team has a new lineup this season. Discover the updated roster and get to know the players who will be taking the court.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are back on the court this season, and the team has undergone some changes. With new players donning the garnet and black, the Gamecocks look a bit different compared to the squad that made it to the tournament last year. Let's take a look at the fresh faces and the returning talents that make up this year's roster.
- 0 - Jordan Butler (F)
- 1 - Jacobi Wright (G)
- 2 - Zachary Davis (G)
- 4 - Weston Coggeshall (G)
- 5 - Nick Pringle (F)
- 6 - Jamarii Thomas (G)
- 10 - Myles Stute (G)
- 13 - Austin Herro (G)
- 14 - Lance Piper (G)
- 15 - Morris Ugusuk (G)
- 21 - Arden Conyers (G)
- 23 - Cam Scott (G)
- 30 - Collin Murray-Boyles (F)
- 31 - Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (F)
- 33 - Okku Federiko (F)
As the new season unfolds, fans are eager to see how these players will gel together on the court. With a mix of returning athletes and promising newcomers, the Gamecocks are set to make another exciting run.
