NFL Draft Recap: Where Did Former South Carolina Gamecocks Land in the Draft?

Three former Gamecocks saw their NFL dreams come true during the 2026 NFL Draft, while others are looking to continue their playing careers as free agents.

Entering the NFL Draft, South Carolina had a number of players looking to find homes at the next level. Let's take a quick look at where some of those players landed over the weekend.

Brandon Cisse

Packers second-round pick Brandon Cisse was brought to tears after hearing the big news 🥹



NFL Draft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/YL2z6rDm3h — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2026

After spending one season in Columbia with the Gamecocks, Cisse was drafted with the 52 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. This past season, Cissestarted all 12 games for the Gamecocks in Clayton White's defense. He posted 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception. He brings great athleticism and high upside to the Packers.

Nick Barrett

A message dedicated to a player who makes every moment count. @NickBarrett15 #nfldraft pic.twitter.com/ZkeZl3Upd8 — South Carolina Football (@GamecockFB) April 25, 2026

Barrett became the second gamecock off the board as the Los Angeles Chargers selected him with the 145 overall selection in the fifth round. The 6-foot-3 and 312 pounder was a rotational lineman for much of his career in South Carolina, but was a full time starter this past season.

Jalon Kilgore

Kilgore was the last former Gamecock to be drafted as the Buffalo Bills selected him with the 167 overall pick in the fifth round. Kilgore is a versatile member of the secondary, who should find a home in the nickel or safety spots. The Bills are getting a physical defensive back who also plays the ball well in the air.

Signings

Several Gamecocks either signed as undrafted free agents or were invited to rookie minicamps. Here is a full list of those players below.

Bryan Thomas Jr. - UDFA signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Monkell Goodwine - UDFA signing with the Minnesota Vikings

Jared Brown - Rookie minicamp invite with the San Francisco 49ers

DQ Smith - Multiple rookie minicamp invites

Rahsul Fiason - Multiple rookie minicamp invites

Oscar Adaway III, Demon Clowney, Eriq Rice, Collin Bryant, Jordan Dingle, Bradley Dunn, Jatius Geer, and Ronnie Porter still await their NFL futures. As new comes in, the list above will be updated.