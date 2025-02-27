NFL GM Raves About Development Of LaNorris Sellers at South Carolina
The Gamecocks have developed a former three-star prospect in QB, LaNorris Sellers into one of the sport's most promising prospects at the position.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have one of College Football's best signal-callers entering the 2025 season. QB, LaNorris Sellers is entering just his second season as a starter, but has already vaulted up NFL Draft boards, according to an NFL GM that soke to Gamecocks on SI exlusively here at the NFL Combine.
Sellers entered the college ranks as a little-known three-star prospect out of South Florence, South Carolina. He committed to the Gamecocks and it appeared as if head coach Shane Beamer and his staff knew what they had in the form of Sellers pretty early on in the process. Though, it's the development of Sellers that has one NFL GM raving about the South Carolina staff.
"I've been really impressed with that coaching staff's ability to develop their young quarterback." An NFL GM told Gamecocks on SI. The Gamecocks will have to continue to do so with turnover at the offensive coordinator position as well. Dowell Logains was the offensive coordinator for the first two seasons that Sellers has been on campus, now they will hand the reins to former NFL Coordinator, Mike Shula.
Following Sellers on the depth chart at South Carolina are several prospects that South Carolina identify to develop as well. Former Ohio State QB, Air Noland transfered to South Carolina this offseason having sat for a year in Columbus. Noland was a highly-touted 4-star prospect out of Langston Hughes high school and came to South Carolina in hopes of developing similarly to Sellers. Additionally, freshman Cutter Woods comes to the Gamecocks with ample physical traits.
The Gamecocks are also heavily in the mixed for Under Armour All-American, Landon Duckworth in the class of 2026 as well.
