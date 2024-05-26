Nyck Harbor Qualifies for NCAA Nationals in Two Events for South Carolina

South Carolina football star Nyck Harbor (@Nyck1k) qualified for the NCAA nationals in both the 100m & 200m



He ran 10.12 & 20.20 🤯



Tyreek Hill who's considered the fastest in the NFL ran 10.19 & 20.14



Harbor is a 6’5/240lbs freshman 🏈 pic.twitter.com/xOOXB39wVs