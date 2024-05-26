Nyck Harbor Qualifies for NCAA Nationals in Two Events for South Carolina
South Carolina wide receiver Nykoles Harbor qualifies for both the 100m and 200m Finals on the track.
Nyckoles Harbor entered the South Carolina football and track programs as the perhaps the nation's most intriguing prospect in the 2023 class. The 6'5, 230 pound athlete moonlighted as an elite receiver and EDGE rusher in high school and was often featured in viral clips on the track running insnae speeds and times for his size.
Now, a full year into his enrollment as a South Carolina Gamecock, Harbor is continuing to do insane things on the track. At now 6'5, 240 pounds, Harbor has qualified for the NCAA Nationals in both the 100m and 200m events.
Harbor is set to enter his second college football season this fall. As a true freshman a year ago he played in all 12 football games, recording 12 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown. He looks to have a much bigger role in 2024 as Xavier Leggette has exited the program via the NFL Draft and Antwann Wells exited the program via the Transfer Portal.
Head coach Shane Beamer applauded Harbor's ability to remained focused on football on top of his track accomplishments just last month.
"[He has done so] in regards to he and LaNorris [Sellers], and other guys being able to do stuff on their own, he and Coach [Mike] Furrey being able to do kind of stuff on their own within the rules and whatever Nyck wants to do, but when class isn't conflicting with his schedule, he's here," Shane recalled. "He hasn't really been around on the weekends and then Monday, Wednesday, Friday or days that we meet and lift as well for the morning. So he's working around [his] class schedule on that, but it works out pretty good for the practice days. He was here today as well and he's adamant about being a great football player and it's not like when he's here everyone's like, 'Oh my God, Nyck's in the building,' and all that. It's just whatcha kind of expect, and [you] walk in [and] there he is sitting in [the] front row in the team meeting or second row in the team meeting right in the middle and involved. So he wants to give his all to track and be the very best he can be there for those guys, but then he also wants to be his very best for football and give everything he can to football also."
You Might Also Like:
- FINAL: Late Errors Cost Gamecocks Dearly In Shootout Loss To LSU Tigers
- FINAL: Cole Messina's Bat, All-Hands-On-Deck Pitching Approach Boosts Gamecocks In Upset Win Over Arkansas
- FINAL: Home Run Ball, Chris Veach's Changeup Power Gamecocks Past Alabama In First Round Of SEC Baseball Tournament
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!