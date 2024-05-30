South Carolina Gamecocks Freshman JaMeesia Ford Shatters Records
South Carolina freshman JaMeesia Ford has exploded onto the track and field scene. In her first collegiate season, Ford achieved remarkable success. She became a national champion in individual and relay events and received multiple accolades, including being named an Indoor First-Team All-American and an Indoor First-Team All-SEC honoree. She earned recognition as the 2024 USTFCCCA Southeast Region Track Athlete of the Year and became the second Gamecock to win both the indoor and outdoor SEC Freshman Runner of the Year.
In December 2023, Ford ran the fastest American indoor 300 meters ever by a U20 woman, running 35.83 seconds. This time is also good for 7th all-time for the event.
At the NCAA Indoor Championships, she became a national champion by winning the 200-meter event with a time of 22.34 seconds. This is the program record for the event and the first time a Gamecock has won the event since 2006. Ford wasn’t done. Just 30 minutes after winning her individual event, she competed in the 4x400-meter relay team as the anchor leg. She won the gold medal with a time of 3:26.20, including a personal split of 50.74 seconds. This was the first Gamecock gold medal for the 4x400-meter event since 2019.
It’s clear that Ford is establishing her reputation early in her college career, and she can confidently look forward to a promising future.
