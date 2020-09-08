SI.com
Gamecocks Work On Correcting Scrimmage Errors During Tuesday's Practice

The South Carolina football team was back on the practice fields Tuesday morning as they began week four of the preseason camp. The team was dressed in full pads as they went through a two-hour workout on a beautiful September morning in Columbia.

"We really challenged the guys to come out and play with the same physicality we had on Saturday night and I saw that," said head coach Will Muschamp following the practice session. "I think we had the right mindset to come out here and improve and get better. That was good to see. I really challenge them now as we continue to move forward. In life, you're either making progress or you're making excuses. We've got to continue to get stronger mentally, as far as knowing what to do, how to do it the way it's supposed to be done all the time - and that's discipline. Those are things we've got to continue to do to make those strides. But I was pleased with the day overall because the mindset was the right kind of mindset we need to be successful," noted Coach Muschamp.

Tuesday, Muschamp wanted to focus on some things that needed work following Saturday's scrimmage.

 "We really wanted to concentrate on 1st-and-10 run game coming off the scrimmage on both sides of the ball," said the Gamecocks' head coach. "And then we wanted to make sure we got back in the redzone. We have a redzone competition - the offense won that, so that was good. We had a good bit of 'move the ball' and Kai Kroeger ended practice with a pooch punt. We missed it the other night. That's a critical way to control the vertical field position in the game," added Coach Muschamp. "He hit a really nice punt and Cam Smith did a really nice job of covering."

In other news, redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Jordan  is now wearing number 18.

The Gamecocks will be back on the practice fields Wednesday morning.

SI All-American's Top 25 Recruiting Classes Revealed

Chaunte'l Powell

Alleged Assault Of Gamecock Football Player Under Investigation

A South Carolina walk-on was allegedly assaulted by 13 of his teammates last week and the incident is currently under investigation.

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC Coaches Make Top 10 Most Intriguing Debuts List

Chaunte'l Powell

Carolina Connection: What To Look Forward To This Fall

Chaunte'l Powell and Quierra Luck talk about what to be excited about this fall for their respective schools.

Chaunte'l Powell

Quierra Luck

Will Muschamp's Takeaways From Scrimmage Two

Will Muschamp liked the effort the Gamecocks competed with in scrimmage two, but noted there are still some areas of improvement.

Chaunte'l Powell

32 Former Gamecocks Make NFL Rosters

This weekend was final cuts for NFL teams and the South Carolina Gamecocks saw 32 of their own find a home in the big leagues.

Chaunte'l Powell

Trevor Lawrence Posts Statement On Behalf Of College Football Players

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC Opt-Out Update

The Gamecocks saw two opt out and one opt back in while several high profile players from around the conference opted out.

Chaunte'l Powell

Jadeveon Clowney Agrees To One-Year Deal With Tennessee Titans

The wait is over as Clowney agreed to a one-year deal with the conference runner-ups.

Chaunte'l Powell

Jadeveon Clowney Has A New Home

Chaunte'l Powell