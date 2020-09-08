Gamecocks Work On Correcting Scrimmage Errors During Tuesday's Practice

The South Carolina football team was back on the practice fields Tuesday morning as they began week four of the preseason camp. The team was dressed in full pads as they went through a two-hour workout on a beautiful September morning in Columbia.

"We really challenged the guys to come out and play with the same physicality we had on Saturday night and I saw that," said head coach Will Muschamp following the practice session. "I think we had the right mindset to come out here and improve and get better. That was good to see. I really challenge them now as we continue to move forward. In life, you're either making progress or you're making excuses. We've got to continue to get stronger mentally, as far as knowing what to do, how to do it the way it's supposed to be done all the time - and that's discipline. Those are things we've got to continue to do to make those strides. But I was pleased with the day overall because the mindset was the right kind of mindset we need to be successful," noted Coach Muschamp.

Tuesday, Muschamp wanted to focus on some things that needed work following Saturday's scrimmage.

"We really wanted to concentrate on 1st-and-10 run game coming off the scrimmage on both sides of the ball," said the Gamecocks' head coach. "And then we wanted to make sure we got back in the redzone. We have a redzone competition - the offense won that, so that was good. We had a good bit of 'move the ball' and Kai Kroeger ended practice with a pooch punt. We missed it the other night. That's a critical way to control the vertical field position in the game," added Coach Muschamp. "He hit a really nice punt and Cam Smith did a really nice job of covering."

In other news, redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Jordan is now wearing number 18.

The Gamecocks will be back on the practice fields Wednesday morning.