South Carolina Football: Gamecocks Lose Starting OT to the Transfer Portal

The college football transfer portal window will officially open at the beginning of January, however several players across the nation are already making their plans to enter the portal known. South Carolina's roster is no stranger to this as offensive tackle Cason Henry announces his decision to enter the portal. This is the biggest name to hit the portal so far for the Gamecocks.

This is the ninth player to enter the portal since South Carolina 's football season ended on Nov 29. Henry joins offensive lineman Nick Sharpe, tight end Michael Smith, wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr., offensive lineman Trovon Baugh, defensive lineman Zavion Hardy, kicker Peyton Argent, offensive lineman Mac Walters, and linebacker Jaron Willis as those who have entered the portal so far.

A three-star tackle in the 2022 class, Henry began his career as a backup behind Dylan Wonnum and Tyshawn Wannamaker. Injuries have derailed what looked like a promising career. Henry played in two games as a redshirt freshman before going down with a season ending knee injury. He played just four games in 2025 before going down with season ending shoulder surgery following the Missouri game.

What's Next for the OL Room?

South Carolina offensive lineman Cason Henry (75) blocks Louisiana State University defensive end Bradyn Swinson (4) during the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Losing Henry isn't ideal even with his injury history. When healthy he helps bookend the offensive line across from now third year tackle Josiah Thompson, and when off the field the OL play dropped off at the right tackle position. Thompson should be the only guy going into next season with his spot written in pen. After him, South Carolina must hit the portal hard to find starters at the other four positions.

One offensive line name to keep an eye out for is Carius Curne from LSU. Listed as a four-star and the top lineman in the portal so far. The Gamecocks should be players in his recruitment. Besides Curne there are several would-be upgrades, but more expected to come after the playoffs. The transfer portal window opens on Friday Jan. 2 and remains open until Jan. 16.

