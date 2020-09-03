MileSplit Ranks 2020 Men's Recruiting Class No. 4 in Nation

The University of South Carolina track and field men's class of 2020 was named the No. 4 recruiting class, announced by MileSplit.com.

The class consists of some of the top talent in the country on the men's side. Many of the top signees are found in the field events. Led by head coach Curtis Frye and assistant coach, and recruiting coordinator, Kevin Brown, the Gamecocks coaching staff brings in talent from across the country.

Horizontal jumper Christian Lewis was the No. 1 recruit in the 2020 class in the state of Kentucky. Lewis was named the Kentucky Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year and is a two-time state champion in the long jump and a two-time high school All-American. He holds the Kentucky indoor state record in the long jump with a mark of 24-3 and the outdoor record of 24-6 and posted an unofficial state record of 25-7.

Dylan Targgart of Michigan matched Lewis' accomplishment by being named Michigan's Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound senior hurled the shot put 65 feet, six inches and launched the discus 175-5 to win both events at the Michigan Indoor Track Series championships this past winter. Both marks ranking as the nation's No. 1 performance among prep competitors during the 2020 indoor season. Targgart also won the shot put and the discus at the Division II outdoor state meet in 2019 and won gold in the shot put at the 2019 New Balance Nationals Outdoor with a career-best throw of 69-4 1/4, which ranked No. 3 nationally last spring among preps.

Jackson Marseille, a high jumper out of Florida, was the No. 1 ranked high school high jumper in the country. Marseille was the only 2020 high jumper to clear seven feet with his personal best mark of 7'1 3/4.

Doval Simmonds, a sprinter out of Virginia, also has gained national attention for his performances on the track. He won state titles in the 2020 indoor season in the 300 after winning the 2019 outdoor state championship in the 400m and the 200m. He holds personal bests of 47.22 in the 400m and 21.45 in the 200m.

Dillon McCarthy, a Pole Vaulter from South Carolina, signed as a top 10 performer in the 2020 class with his outdoor personal best, and school record, of 16-3 coming in 2019.

Kyle Reers, a distance runner from New Jersey, was named a National Scholastic Athletic Foundation All-American. Reers gained national attention for his performances in the 800m where he posted a 1:52.81 at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions that had him ranked as high as No. 3 in New Jersey and No. 8 in the United States among high school athletes.

