South Carolina Baseball: Gamecocks Land 2027 RHP/1B Gavin Henderson

Alex Joyce

South Carolina baseball coach Paul Mainieri
South Carolina baseball coach Paul Mainieri / SEC

South Carolina is looking towards the future as the Gamecocks land 2027 right-handed pitcher and first baseman Gavin Henderson from Boiling Springs High School.

The 6-foot-6 right hander out of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, is the first commitment for the Gamecocks in the 2027 class. From the mound, Henderson's fastball touches 88 mph and a curveball that hits 78 mph. He also adds a slider and change to his arsenal.

South Carolina is hoping to rebound next sea put the finishing touches on it's 2026 class that included one of the nation's best transfer portal classes. Here's how they looked:

Class of 2026 (High School):

SS Gavin Byrd
RHP Walker Cox
RHP Aaron Dierks
RHP Keenan Dolan
C Alain Gomez-Guidano
LHP Spencer Krasner
LHP Jackson Robinson
LHP Colton Semmelmann
INF Brady Stewart

The Gamecocks had a down season in 2025 that ended in the SEC Tournament, a year after playing in the NCAA Raleigh Regional. The 2026 class, both high school and the transfer portal, will be counted upon to help rebuild the team and get them back to postseason play.

Head coach Paul Mainieri and his staff enter a pivotal year two in Columbia. Mainieri and the staff cannot afford to have another down season in 2026 or changes may be on the horizon.

Published
