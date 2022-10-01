Skip to main content

2024 WR Mazeo Bennett Announces Decision Date

The widely sought after wideout out of Greenville, SC, has been a South Carolina Gamecock target for some time now, and seems ready to make his college decision.

The South Carolina Gamecocks as of this current moment, have seven wide receivers who are either juniors or seniors on their football roster. With the high amount of upper-level students in this only position group, the recruiting staff is feeling a sense of urgency in terms of trying to land some high school prospects to offset what's sure to be a future mass exodus of experience and production.

Luckily for Shane Beamer and Co., they have one target around an hour and a half up the road in Mazeo Bennett, a standout for the 4A Greenville Red Raiders, and one who has garnered offers from some of the most prestigious programs college football has to offer. After having taken multiple visits throughout the recruiting process it appears the vaunted offensive playmaker is ready to finalize his college decision, as he took to Twitter on Saturday to post both his list of top eight schools and a commitment date of October 16th.

The Gamecocks currently have two commitments in the 2024 recruiting class with quarterback Dante Reno and cornerback Karson Hobbs both announcing their pledges back in July of this year, and would gladly welcome Bennett as an addition to the class, as he would partially address a position of need as far as recruiting is concerned.

