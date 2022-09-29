Skip to main content

2023 Hoops Target Jordan Butler Announces Decision Date

After recently announcing his top three, the big man from Christ Church Episcopal School is ready to make his decision.
Jordan Butler had an abundance of schools from the southeastern U.S. who conveyed their interest in him due to his high-level play on the hardwood, but after recently announcing his final three which included Auburn, Missouri and South Carolina, it appears that Jordan is ready to make his college decision.

According to Lou Bezjak, the high school sports prep coordinator for The State Newspaper, Jordan Butler is going to make his commitment next Wednesday, October 5th, at 3:30 pm ET in the gymnasium at Christ Church Episcopal School. Jordan Butler took an unofficial visit to South Carolina back in early June and then an official visit on the weekend of August 19th. According to the attributed article, Lamont Paris and his coaching staff have made it known to Butler where he's viewed amongst South Carolina's other targets for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

“I really like coach Paris, the whole staff. It was a real good experience and got to meet everybody. They have been texting me almost every day. They tell me I’m No. 1 on their list and things like that. It is a good thing to hear.”

The commitment of Jordan Butler would continue the surge of recruiting momentum the Gamecocks are trying to create in the state of South Carolina, one that has produced copious amounts of talented hoops prospects over the years.

