Thursday's Atmosphere Is Essential For Recruiting

South Carolina suffered an unfortunate break when Hurricane Ian's path forced them to reschedule their game against South Carolina State. The two programs mutually agreed to a Thursday evening contest on national television.

Williams-Brice Stadium likely won't be as packed as it has been in past weeks because of inclement weather and scheduling conflicts. Gamecocks fans have proved elite over the season's first month, which has impressed recruits.

While a low attendance isn't a poor reflection on South Carolina's fans, a big turnout would draw eyes. Recruits have a checklist of things they want to see from programs, and fan involvement is high on that list.

Players may not attend this game in person, but they will pay close attention to how Gamecock fans respond. South Carolina faithful have every excuse not to pack Williams-Brice; awful weather conditions, rescheduling, and a vastly inferior opponent.

However, recruits understand this set of circumstances. A considerable attendance number would draw some eyes and maybe even sway the decision of Gamecock prospects across multiple sports. One high number doesn't promise results, but prospects have already noticed how involved South Carolina's fans are, and this performance could set them over the top.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.