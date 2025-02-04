2026 DB Samari Matthews Shares Why He Included The Gamecocks In His Final 4
Last Friday, Samari Matthews, a highly sought-after defensive back in the class of 2026, announced his top four schools as he nears the end of his recruitment process. The finalists are South Carolina, Clemson, Oregon, and Florida State. Matthews has toured all four campuses, with his most recent visit being to Florida State for the Seminole's junior day.
However similar to others priority targets that the South Carolina identifies them early and continues to build a relationship over the course of their high school careers, and Samari made it clear thats why the Gamecocks have remained entering into the final faze of his recruitment.
"The connection I have had with the staff. They have been recruiting me since my freshman year and had been very consistent on recruiting me," said Matthews
It's a known fact in the recruiting landscape that genuine relationships are very important when it comes down to a potential recruit entrusting a college staff with his on and off the field development. Matthews opened up about what exactly he looks for in an a program.
"Somewhere that feels like home, somewhere I feel that can help me reach my goals on and off the field,"
In addition to building genuine relationships with coaches, it’s beneficial for potential recruits to have inside support from players they know personally. Matthews, a native of Cornelius, North Carolina gave insigt on some current Gamecock recruits who are recruiting him.
"Yea my guys, Donovan Murph and J’Zavien Currence."
With that being said, there are three compelling reasons why Matthews might envision himself donning the Garnett and Black. First, he admires the recent resurgence in the Gamecocks' performance. Second, he holds South Carolina in high regard due to their consistent recruitment efforts since he was a freshman. Lastly, the inside influence of Donovan Murph and J'Zavien Currence will likely be a crucial factor in his decision-making process.
Beyond his recruitment, you can stay informed about the four-star defensive back as he represents Hustle Inc./The City Reapers in the 7v7 circuit, especially when the team competes nationally in the OT7 events.
Matthews is currently ranked as the 136th best player in the nation, the twelfth best cornerback overall, and the ninth best cornerback in North Carolina for the class of 2026. He also received an official offer from South Carolina on January 29, 2023.