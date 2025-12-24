South Carolina Gamecocks True Freshman Linebacker Enters the Transfer Portal

South Carolina hybrid linebacker Taeshawn Alston has announced his intentions of entering the transfer portal, per On3's Pete Nakos. Alston will look for another opportunity elsewhere after just one season with the Gamecocks.

A former three-star edge prospect out of Vance County High School in Henderson, North Carolina, Alston signed with South Carolina in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-3 and 234 pound edge rusher was a hybrid player for the Gamecocks as he could come off the edge and play linebacker for the team. He led the Vance County Vipers to an 8-3 mark and a spot in the 3A state playoffs as a senior, racking up 38 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery in that final season.

Alston was an early enrollee with the program as he joined in January. He went through spring drills and mostly worked on scout team this season. He did not see any game action as a true freshman and took a redshirt. Alston announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Christmas Eve, per On3's Pete Nakos, and will be looking to continue his collegiate career elsewhere.

Portal Departures Growing

South Carolina LB/EDGE Taeshawn Alston is entering the transfer portal, his reps @ed_waz and @dwoot8 tell @PeteNakos.



The 6-foot-3, 245-pound pass rusher has four years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/q9eqlMAYGY pic.twitter.com/YmPZPZ6xQ5 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 24, 2025

After a down season in Columbia, changes to both the roster and coaching staff seemed immient as the team tries to get back to playoff contention next season. South Carolina began the offseason by announcing three new offensive coaching hires. The trio of Kendal Briles (OC/QBs), Stan Drayton (RBs/Assistant Head Coach - Offense), and Randy Clements (OL) are expected to help boost a Gamecocks offense that left a lot to be desired in 2025. In addition to these hires, good news came in the last week as star quarterback LaNorris Sellers, along with edge rusher Dylan Stewart, announced they were coming back to Columbia for another season in 2026.

Eleven players have entered the transfer portal for the Gamecocks so far this offseason. Wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. , offensive tackle Cason Henry, offensive tackle Tree Babalade, and offensive lineman Nick Sharpe are the biggest losses so far, but represent two rooms the Gamecocks have to upgrade with immediate impact starters. The transfer portal window will officially open on Jan. 2 and remain open until Jan. 16.

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like: