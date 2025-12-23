South Carolina Loses Another Offensive Lineman to the Transfer Portal

The fifth South Carolina offensive lineman, tenth player overall, has entered the transfer portal as tackle Tree Babalade announced his intentions on Tuesday. The versatile offensive lineman will now be looking for a new home after spending three seasons with the Gamecocks.

Oluwatosin "Tree" Babalade was a top-250 overall player and rated as a four-star prospect in the 2023 class. Coming over from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, Babalade made an immediate impact as a true freshman appearing in 11 games, making nine starts. He took over the left tackle position in week three that season against Georgia and remained in that role for the remainder of the season.

The 6-foot-5 and 330 pound tackle appeared in 22 games across three seasons, making 15 starts. Babalade would see his game time and starts dwindle over the next two seasons with the emergence of Josiah Thompson at left tackle. He finished the season at right tackle after an injury to Cason Henry, where he saw action against Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Vanderbilt.

Changes Coming to the Offensive Line Room

This is the fourth player along the offensive line to enter the transfer portal for the Gamecocks since the season ended on Nov. 29. Babalade joins Cason Henry, Trovon Baugh, and Nick Sharpe as players who played a significant role this season for the Gamecocks, but are now looking to continue their playing career elsewhere. For a unit that disappointed in 2025, South Carolina will now need to add immediate impact players in the portal. Five-Star signee Darius Gray could compete right away for one of the guard spots, but South Carolina still needs to add at tackle and along the interior.

One offensive line name to keep an eye out for is Carius Curne from LSU. Listed as a four-star and the top lineman in the portal so far. The Gamecocks should be players in his recruitment. Besides Curne there are several would-be upgrades, but more expected to come after the playoffs. The transfer portal window opens on Friday Jan. 2 and remains open until Jan. 16.

