2026 Four-Star RB Off the Board for Gamecocks After Committing to ACC Program

Belton-Honea Path (BHP) (12-1) took on Mountain View Prep (12-0) in the South Carolina High School AAA semifinal at Hillcrest High School on Dec. 6, 2024. Belton-Honea Path won the game 30-22. Mountain View Preparatory junior Jaylen McGill (2) with the ball on a play. / ALEX HICKS JR./STAFF / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Class of 2026 four-star running back Jaylen McGill, a standout from Spartanburg, South Carolina, has announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels choosing Bill Belichick’s program over South Carolina, Clemson, and several other top schools. McGill had been projected by Rivals.com to commit to the Gamecocks, making his decision a notable shift in his recruitment.

While South Carolina recently hosted McGill on a visit, he was seen more as a backup option behind the staff’s top target at running back, Carsyn Baker out of Fairburn, Georgia. Baker remains the priority for the Gamecocks at the position, but McGill was still a name to watch, especially after decommitting from Rutgers earlier in the cycle.

Many believed that if the opportunity aligned, South Carolina would be in a strong position to land McGill down the stretch. Instead, he now heads to Chapel Hill to join one of the most talked-about coaching staffs in college football, as Belichick continues building out North Carolina’s 2026 recruiting class with a statement addition.

