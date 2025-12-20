South Carolina Recruiting Update: Names to Watch in the 2026 Class After Transfer Portal Exits

As several Gamecocks have announced their intentions of entering the transfer portal, South Carolina's roster is at a point of transition. As departures have opened up spots on the roster, Shane Beamer and his staff will not only look to the transfer portal, but a top-20 recruiting class they just signed to fill those needs. Here's another look at the 2026 class and what names to watch out for when it comes to position battles this offseason.

First let's take a look at the class. This is Beamer's sixth group of recruits and fifth straight top-25 class. The 2026 signees features one five-star, eight four-stars, and six-three stars. 11 out of the 15 signees are from the Carolina's, as Beamer continues to recruit his own back yard well.

Five-Star IOL Darius Gray

Four-Star DB J'Zavien Currence

Four-Star EDGE Julian Walker

Four-Star DL Aiden Harris

Four-Star DL Noah Clark

Four-Star DB Kosci Barnes

Four-Star QB Landon Duckworth

Four-Star OT Zyon Guiles

Four-Star ATH Sequel Patterson

Three-Star LB Andrew Harris

Three-Star S Triston Lewis

Three-Star EDGE Keenan Britt

Three-Star DB KJ Johnson

Three-Star IOL Anthony Baxter

Three-Star WR Caden Ramsey

Immediate Impact Players

Noah Clark X profile

South Carolina has had nine players announce their intentions of entering the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2. The two biggest names to enter so far have been wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. and offensive tackle Cason Henry. Coming into the offseason, South Carolina needed to find upgrades in the offensive and defensive line rooms, as well as at wide receiver, running back, tight end, and linebacker. While asking true freshman to come in and play right away is tough to do, there are a few in this class who could do just that.

The most obvious choice is five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray. The interior of South Carolina's offensive line was not good in 2025. Whether it was a talent question or injuries, quarterback LaNorris Sellers was harrassed all year long by defenses coming up the middle. Gray has the ability to compete for playing time immediately, like Josiah Thompson did as a true freshman at left tackle. His athletic traits and talent gives him the ability to handle SEC defensive linemen early on.

Outside of Gray, Julian Walker, Aiden Harris, and Noah Clark could help a defensive line that had a drop off from the 2024 season. With Zavion Hardy heading to the transfer portal and Nick Barrett and Monkell Goodwine off to the NFL, there are question marks about this defensive front for next season that these freshmen could help answer. With Sterling Lucas off to LSU, Walker, Harris, and Clark will have an opportunity to make an impression on a new defensive line coach as well.

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like: