2026 LB Keenan Britt Commits to South Carolina, Bolstering Gamecocks' Defensive Future
In a major recruiting victory for South Carolina, 2026 linebacker Keenan Britt has announced his commitment to the Gamecocks. The Oxford, Alabama native, standing at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, is one of the top linebackers in his class and was highly sought after by several powerhouse programs, including Auburn, Arkansas, and Oregon.
Britt’s decision comes on the heels of a busy recruitment period that saw him visit South Carolina and Oregon during the last week of July. His connection to South Carolina was further solidified by his close relationship with the Gamecocks' Director of Player Personnel, Darren Uscher. Uscher, who had previously recruited Britt while at Oregon, played a pivotal role in bringing Britt to Columbia. Britt’s bond with Uscher, along with his impressions of the campus and coaching staff, helped propel South Carolina to the forefront of his recruitment.
Shortly after receiving his offer from South Carolina, the Gamecocks quickly emerged as a serious contender, making it into Britt’s top 8 and then top 5—despite Britt not having even stepped foot on campus at that time. His subsequent visits and growing rapport with the South Carolina staff only reinforced his belief that Columbia is the right place for him.
Britt, the younger brother of former Auburn star and NFL linebacker KJ Britt, brings with him a family legacy of excellence on the gridiron. However, Keenan is ready to forge his own path, and he believes South Carolina offers the best environment to do so.
For South Carolina, landing Britt is a significant boost to an already strong 2026 recruiting class. The Gamecocks had already secured the commitment of Rodney Colton Jr., the No. 2 linebacker in the class, and now with Britt on board, the defensive future looks incredibly bright. This duo gives South Carolina a formidable foundation to build upon as they continue to strengthen their defensive lineup.
With Britt’s commitment, the Gamecocks are showing that they can compete with the nation’s best programs in recruiting top-tier talent. His decision to choose South Carolina over programs like Auburn and Oregon speaks volumes about the direction of the program under its current leadership.
As the Gamecocks continue to assemble their 2026 class, the addition of Keenan Britt is a clear signal that South Carolina is not just competing in the SEC—they’re aiming to dominate.
