Breaking: 2024 Four-Star CB Shamari Earls Decommits from South Carolina
Four-star cornerback Shamari Earls from Chester, VA, has decommitted from South Carolina. Earls, who committed to the Gamecocks during their spring game in April, chose South Carolina over notable programs like Alabama and Tennessee.
Earls is not only a standout on the football field but also a decorated track and field athlete. He is the Virginia Class 6 indoor state champion in the long jump, boasting impressive personal bests of 23-10.75 in the long jump, 6-2 in the high jump, 6.36 in the 55 meters, 10.80 in the 100 meters, 17.82 in the 110 hurdles, and 21.78 in the 200 meters.
In the 2023 season, Earls was a two-way player for Thomas Dale High School, which finished 11-1 and reached the regional finals of the VHSL Class 6 playoffs. He recorded 25 tackles, 4 pass breakups, and 3 interceptions on defense, while contributing 29 catches for 715 yards and 8 touchdowns on offense. As a sophomore in 2022, he had 32 tackles, 6 pass breakups, and 2 interceptions, along with 10 catches for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Scouting reports describe Earls as an imposing perimeter corner with an ideal blend of size and speed. He has made significant impacts in all three phases of the game and has experience in various coverages. While his low-tackling style is effective, he could add more value in run support by improving his ability to shed blocks. Earls is seen as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level with NFL potential.
This decommitment is a significant loss for the Gamecocks, but they remain hopeful for their defensive back class. South Carolina is still in contention for elite prospects like Lagonza Hayward, Kendall Daniels Jr., and JaDon Blair. They also have commitments from three-star players Damarcus Leach and Christopher Hatfield.
