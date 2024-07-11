Gamecock Digest

Decision Day for Lex Cyrus: Will It Be South Carolina or Penn State?

It's decision day for four-star wide receiver Lex Cyrus, who will commit at 3 PM ET.




Fisher Brewer

Bryan Mitzel (2) pulls down Lex Cyrus (8) along the near sideline. The Northern Lebanon Vikings played host to the Susquehanna Twp. Indians Friday September 1, 2023. The Indians defeated the Vikings 42-14.
Bryan Mitzel (2) pulls down Lex Cyrus (8) along the near sideline. The Northern Lebanon Vikings played host to the Susquehanna Twp. Indians Friday September 1, 2023. The Indians defeated the Vikings 42-14. / Travis Boyd / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Today marks a crucial moment for four-star wide receiver Lex Cyrus, as he prepares to announce his commitment at 3 PM ET. Lex is one of the Gamecocks' top targets on the offensive side, and it's officially down to Penn State and South Carolina.

South Carolina holds a special place in Lex's heart. In a recent interview, he expressed his affection for the program, stating, "It's a place I want to be." Despite this, predictions from recruiting sites, though mostly outdated, currently favor Penn State. The Pennsylvania native's family and friends have also been vocal supporters of PSU, adding another layer of complexity to his decision.

While the media is leaning towards Penn State, the true outcome remains uncertain until 3 PM. Our inclination leans slightly towards South Carolina, but the influence of his inner circle could tip the scales.

Gamecocks 2025 Commits:

  • Four-star DL Caleb Williams
  • Four-star WR Brian Rowe
  • Four-star EDGE Jaquavious Dodd
  • Four-star LB Jaquel Holman
  • Four-star OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
  • Three-star QB Cutter Woods
  • Three-star EDGE Anthony Addison
  • Three-star EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah
  • Three-star EDGE Taeshawn Alston
  • Three-star TE Preston Douglas
  • Three-star LB Jaiden Braker
  • Three-star LB AJ Holloway
  • Three-star DB Damarcus Leach
  • Three-star DB Christopher Hatfield
  • Three-star WR Jayden Sellers
  • Five-star PK Max Kelley
  • Five-star LS Kyler Farrow

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer

FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

Home/Recruiting