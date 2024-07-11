Decision Day for Lex Cyrus: Will It Be South Carolina or Penn State?
Today marks a crucial moment for four-star wide receiver Lex Cyrus, as he prepares to announce his commitment at 3 PM ET. Lex is one of the Gamecocks' top targets on the offensive side, and it's officially down to Penn State and South Carolina.
South Carolina holds a special place in Lex's heart. In a recent interview, he expressed his affection for the program, stating, "It's a place I want to be." Despite this, predictions from recruiting sites, though mostly outdated, currently favor Penn State. The Pennsylvania native's family and friends have also been vocal supporters of PSU, adding another layer of complexity to his decision.
While the media is leaning towards Penn State, the true outcome remains uncertain until 3 PM. Our inclination leans slightly towards South Carolina, but the influence of his inner circle could tip the scales.
Gamecocks 2025 Commits:
- Four-star DL Caleb Williams
- Four-star WR Brian Rowe
- Four-star EDGE Jaquavious Dodd
- Four-star LB Jaquel Holman
- Four-star OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
- Three-star QB Cutter Woods
- Three-star EDGE Anthony Addison
- Three-star EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah
- Three-star EDGE Taeshawn Alston
- Three-star TE Preston Douglas
- Three-star LB Jaiden Braker
- Three-star LB AJ Holloway
- Three-star DB Damarcus Leach
- Three-star DB Christopher Hatfield
- Three-star WR Jayden Sellers
- Five-star PK Max Kelley
- Five-star LS Kyler Farrow
