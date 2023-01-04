LOOK: Desmond Umeozulu Forces Fumble In Under Armour All-America Game

South Carolina is well represented at the Under Armour All-American game, arguably the most prestigious All-Star event in all of high school football, as they have five commitments and one target playing, with the broadcast airing on ESPN2.

One of South Carolina's commitments playing in the game is Desmond Umeozulu, one of Shane Beamer's prized pickups from the DMV region and someone who's expected to make an immediate impact in Columbia due to the loss of Gilber Edmond and potential losses of Jordan Burch and Jordan Strachan depending on how things play out.

The most impressive aspect of Desmond Umeozulu's game is his advanced technique, something that usually isn't the case for most linemen until they get to the college ranks. In the third quarter of the Under Armour All-America game, Umeozulu showed off his technique and play recognition by crashing down on an inside zone and forcing a fumble by running back Richard Young.

South Carolina is a team that lead the SEC in turnovers forced in Shane Beamer's first season, and defensive coordinator Clayton White would love nothing more than to see his side of the ball get back to that level.

